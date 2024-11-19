© 2024 KPCW

Park City free parking ends Nov. 20

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST
Park City offered free parking during construction on Main Street.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Park City offered free parking during construction on Main Street.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 21, drivers will have to pay to park in Old Town again.

Wednesday is the last day of Park City’s free parking holiday. It was offered while crews worked on the years-long Main Street waterline replacement project.

Drivers will pay regular parking fees until winter-season prices go into effect Dec. 15.

Prices vary by parking location. The upper and lower Sandridge lots are the only parking lots that are free year-round.

For more information and current parking rates around Old Town visit Park City's website.

Sydney Weaver
