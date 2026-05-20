Park City School District doesn’t plan to raise taxes during FY27

Park City School District Business Administrator Randy Upton presented a tentative fiscal year 2027 budget to the Board of Education Tuesday. It totals almost $79 million , about $44 million lower than last year .

Upton said the budget doesn’t include a tax increase, something the board said it’s committed to.

To make that possible, Upton and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the district identified $2.5 million in cost-saving options. Those include consolidating jobs and eliminating positions that don’t work directly with students.

The district will also get about $650,000 from property tax growth and almost $850,000 from the state.

As for expenditures, the district has designated about $42 million for its general fund. That supports instruction, counselors, district and school administration and student transportation. Another $21 million is set aside for capital projects, including ongoing construction at Dozier Field and the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

While the district won’t raise taxes, some taxpayers may still see changes in what they owe. That’s because the state has not yet set a basic school levy.

Homeowners may also see a bump if their home values have increased.

The board will approve the final fiscal year 2027 budget at its regular meeting June 16 after a public hearing.

