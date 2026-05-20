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Memorial Day sheepdog championship to draw thousands to Wasatch County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:09 PM MDT
Sheep unload from a trailer ahead of the annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship.
Carol Clawson
Sheep unload from a trailer ahead of the annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship.

Tens of thousands of people will head to Midway over Memorial Day weekend for the 2026 Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead as the festival welcomes competitors from 20 countries and hundreds of sheep and dogs May 22 - 25.

At the 2002 Winter Olympic venue, dogs and their handlers will demonstrate herding, agility and pulling carts for a chance at a championship title.

Festivities begin Friday at 8 a.m.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver