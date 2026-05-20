Memorial Day sheepdog championship to draw thousands to Wasatch County
Tens of thousands of people will head to Midway over Memorial Day weekend for the 2026 Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead as the festival welcomes competitors from 20 countries and hundreds of sheep and dogs May 22 - 25.
At the 2002 Winter Olympic venue, dogs and their handlers will demonstrate herding, agility and pulling carts for a chance at a championship title.
Festivities begin Friday at 8 a.m.