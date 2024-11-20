Park City board certifies appeal blocking Prince Treasure Hill home

The proposed 11,000-square-foot home on King Road has been hotly contested in Park City. Some have praised the design modeled after historic mining structures. Others have opposed the construction, saying it doesn't match Old Town's character and could pose a landslide risk.

Prince’s neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, previously failed in their attempts to appeal permit approvals for the home.

But earlier this month, the Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 to grant the Hermanns’ appeal regarding historic design standards.

On Tuesday the board approved a final action letter making the decision official, preventing Prince from breaking ground.

Park City Municipal A rendering of the proposed home on Treasure Hill.

The final action letter details where board members found reason to grant the appeal. The letter says the proposed home’s design doesn’t respect the existing topography. It also says the primary facade size is not compatible with the surrounding historic buildings and the home’s retaining walls are not consistent with historic design.

Eric Hermann called the board’s decision “a win for all Park City citizens and for the historic integrity of Old Town.”

A lawyer for Prince declined KPCW’s request for comment about future plans.

Prince will have two options going forward.

He could make adjustments to the home plans and reapply for a Historic District Design Review. Or he can take the matter to Third District Court, where a judge will decide if the appeal complies with Utah law.