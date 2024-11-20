Park City opens applications for nonprofit services funding

In 2025, Park City will award $250,000 to nonprofits that help meet the city’s goals including housing, recreation and sustainability.

Each organization selected usually receives around $20,000.

Nonprofits can apply through Dec. 6.

For the first time, the city’s newly-appointed Nonprofit Services Advisory Committee will help determine how the city should spend taxpayer dollars.

It will make recommendations to the city council before councilors award the grants.