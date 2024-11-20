Park City opens applications for nonprofit services funding
Local nonprofits are invited to apply for Park City Municipal’s public service contracts, which provide funding for services needed in the community.
In 2025, Park City will award $250,000 to nonprofits that help meet the city’s goals including housing, recreation and sustainability.
Each organization selected usually receives around $20,000.
Nonprofits can apply through Dec. 6.
For the first time, the city’s newly-appointed Nonprofit Services Advisory Committee will help determine how the city should spend taxpayer dollars.
It will make recommendations to the city council before councilors award the grants.