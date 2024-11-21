Deer Valley opens Thanksgiving weekend, earliest day ever

Four chair lifts will service five runs on the early Nov. 30 opening, a milestone for the resort which typically opens in December.

Deer Valley will host the annual exclusive Season Pass Holder Appreciation Day Friday, Nov. 29, with the first tracks opportunity before the official start of the season. Lifts will spin from 12 to 4 p.m. for pass holders. Those interested must RSVP for the ski day.

Deer Valley’s original opening date was Dec. 7.

Park City Mountain opens for the season Friday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. with at least 325 acres of skiable terrain.

Skiers and riders can hit the slopes from both Mountain and Canyons village base areas across a combined seven lifts and two magic carpets.