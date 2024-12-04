© 2024 KPCW

Park City child care program receives national recognition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:08 PM MST
Michelle Downard speaking on a childcare panel on Dec. 4, 2024.
Park City Government
Michelle Downard speaking on a childcare panel on Dec. 4, 2024.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recognized Park City’s needs-based child care scholarship program and now uses it as an example for other efforts across the country.

Park City Municipal and the child care network Upwards partnered to expand access to affordable child care for families living and working in Park City.

The city launched the program in 2023 and has provided financial assistance to more than 100 families to help with child care costs.

At the National Childcare Innovation Summit in Washington D.C., Park City Municipal’s Resident Advocate Michelle Downard spoke about the City’s efforts to develop sustainable childcare solutions Dec. 4, 2024.

“To be recognized for innovation around such an important community need is a great honor,” said Park City Mayor Nann Worel. “A big thank you goes out to the U.S. Chamber for their recognition. We would be remiss if we didn’t also thank our community members for their input, the Childcare Working Group for staying engaged on the issue, and the Park City Community Foundation for their diligence in making sure this is a well-crafted program and serves the community equitably and efficiently.
