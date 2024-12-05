Park City Council to discuss transportation plans for state Routes 224 and 248

The Park City Council is holding a special meeting Friday to discuss future projects on state Routes 224 and 248, the two major roads running in and out of city limits.

The city council will begin its work session with a review of a transportation study for S.R. 248. In July the council authorized an 18-month study to evaluate potential transit solutions for the state highway, which carries roughly 17,000 vehicles per day.

The study is considering several alternatives including dedicated bus lanes, light rail and a gondola. Documents prepared for the council show bus rapid transit has the highest feasibility rating. Other concepts such as widening the road and creating reversible lanes were also listed as potentially feasible.

On Friday the council will be asked to review the proposed alternatives and recommend options to study further.

Later, the council will discuss High Valley Transit’s plan to install bus rapid transit on S.R. 224.

The $100 million project involves widening S.R. 224 from 82 feet to 92 feet across to accommodate the new lanes from Kimball Junction to Kearns Boulevard.

High Valley Transit estimates the bus rapid transit system would be 25 minutes faster than cars between Kimball Junction and the Old Town Transit Center during peak winter conditions.

More than half of the project is funded already, primarily with state and federal grants. But during a meeting last month, Park City council members requested more details about financing. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez told the council the maximum cost for the city in a worst case scenario could be $20 million.

The council is not scheduled to take any vote on the S.R. 224 bus rapid transit project Friday.

The meeting agenda also includes a review of the proposed Treasure Hill conservation easement.

Park City Municipal purchased 105 acres on Treasure Hill for $64 million in 2019 to conserve land above Old Town that was previously envisioned for a high-rise hotel and condo development. The sale was boosted by a $48 million bond approved by city voters.

Conservation easements are permanent designations for pieces of land that restrict how land is used. In this case, it will be designated as open space. But the draft proposal also includes allowances for ski runs and ski lifts, as the property intersects with Park City Mountain terrain and the Town Lift.

The council is scheduled to discuss the conservation easement Friday in anticipation of a final vote on Dec. 19.

Friday’s meeting begins at 11 a.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.