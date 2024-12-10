Snow Park Village, City Park building highlight Park City planning agenda

Residents can share input about Deer Valley’s Snow Park project at another public hearing Wednesday. If approved, a new village with hotel rooms, condos and retail would be built on the existing base area parking lots.

The commission will review phase one of the project including a three-story parking garage and an underground transit hub. The commission will also evaluate site plans and the proposed traffic circulation in Snow Park.

A Deer Valley traffic study projected the new development would generate more than 800 additional daily trips to Snow Park.

After this week’s discussion, city planners will continue evaluations at a work session Jan. 22. Then commissioners are scheduled to vote on the project Feb. 26.

Wednesday residents can also give input on a proposed new 15,000-square-foot community center in City Park north of the Miners Hospital. It would replace the existing 5,000-square-foot City Park building originally constructed in 1987.

Staff reports show the proposed building with a maximum height of about 27 feet complies with land management code. After the public hearing, planners will vote on the drafted plans.

The commission will also review a draft of new code amendments for the Bonanza Park neighborhood. Park City hired a consultant to help create new development rules to make the area more walkable, livable and vibrant by increasing housing and commercial space.

The draft allows building heights of up to 45 feet if the projects offer defined community benefits, like affordable housing, new trails and public outdoor space. Under existing rules, all buildings in Bonanza Park are limited to a height of 35 feet.

The proposed code changes also include potential restrictions on chain businesses in Bonanza Park like Park City’s rules for Main Street.

Planning commissioners will continue the Bonanza Park discussion Feb. 12.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.