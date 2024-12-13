Park City Mountain to open uphill travel access for season

Uphill travel is free at Mountain Village and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

The designated uphill route starts at the First Time lift and goes up Home Run to the top of the Town Lift. It’s around 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Uphill travelers are advised to stay on the climber’s left side of the trail.

A headlamp and bright, reflective clothing is recommended, as groomers and other maintenance equipment may be out on the trail.

Starting Friday, paid parking reservations are required at Mountain Village from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Uphill users who do not have a parking reservation must be out of the parking lot before 8:30 a.m. to avoid a fine.

Vehicles are not allowed on the Mountain Village surface lots between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. due to snow removal and other operational needs.

Parking reservations end April 1. Uphill travel runs until the final day of the season.

Text "uphill" to 435-244-1769 to receive important information including route changes or closures