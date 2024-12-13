© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Mountain to open uphill travel access for season

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:05 PM MST
Uphill travel on Home Run starts Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m. Uphill travel is not available on the Canyons Village side of the resort.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Uphill travel on Home Run starts Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m. Uphill travel is not available on the Canyons Village side of the resort.

Park City Mountain will allow uphill travel soon. Skiers, split boarders and snowshoers can begin their treks up at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

Uphill travel is free at Mountain Village and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

The designated uphill route starts at the First Time lift and goes up Home Run to the top of the Town Lift. It’s around 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Uphill travelers are advised to stay on the climber’s left side of the trail.

A headlamp and bright, reflective clothing is recommended, as groomers and other maintenance equipment may be out on the trail.

Starting Friday, paid parking reservations are required at Mountain Village from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Uphill users who do not have a parking reservation must be out of the parking lot before 8:30 a.m. to avoid a fine.

Vehicles are not allowed on the Mountain Village surface lots between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. due to snow removal and other operational needs.

Parking reservations end April 1. Uphill travel runs until the final day of the season.

Text "uphill" to 435-244-1769 to receive important information including route changes or closures
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta