Fresh snow for Wasatch Back, highest accumulations in mountains

The National Weather Service reports snow accumulations are expected across the northern Utah mountains with the heaviest snowfall in the Wasatch Back early Sunday morning.

The Cottonwood canyons may receive up to a foot of snow.

Park City could see two to five inches of snow by the time the storm moves out Sunday night.

In the Heber Valley, about an inch of accumulation is possible by the end of the weekend.

Winder driving conditions are expected.

So far this season, Deer Valley Resort has received 53 inches of snow. The base is 19 inches deep with 31 trails and 16 lifts open.

Park City Mountain has received 51 inches so far this season and has a base depth of 23 inches. There are 26 runs and 18 lifts open.

Both resorts are expected to get another four to eight inches of snow by Sunday night. Each resort is working to open more terrain to skiers and riders through the weekend.

Deer Valley is aiming to open the East Village in mid-December, but no official opening date has been released.