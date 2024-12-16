© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prince asks judge to throw out appeal of Treasure Hill home

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:10 PM MST
A rendering of the proposed home on Treasure Hill.
Park City Municipal
A rendering of the proposed home on Treasure Hill.

Billionaire Matthew Prince is asking a judge to reverse a Park City land use board’s decision blocking the construction of his new home on Treasure Hill.

The petition filed in 3rd District Court Thursday alleges the Park City Board of Adjustment acted illegally when it upheld a last-ditch appeal from Prince’s neighbors, halting the approval of the Cloudflare CEO’s home.

In court documents, Prince’s lawyers said the board’s decision has no factual support and contradicts prior permit approvals by the Park City Planning Commission.

The proposed 11,000-square-foot home on King Road has been controversial in Park City. Some have praised the design modeled after historic mining structures. Others have opposed the construction, saying it doesn't match Old Town's character and could pose a landslide risk.

Previous attempts by Prince’s neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, to appeal permit approvals for the home had failed.

But in November, the Park City Board of Adjustment granted the Hermanns’ appeal, finding that Prince’s home plans don't align with historic design standards.

It will now be up to Judge Kent Holmberg to determine if the successful appeal complies with Utah law. A court date has not yet been set.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta