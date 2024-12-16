Prince asks judge to throw out appeal of Treasure Hill home

The petition filed in 3rd District Court Thursday alleges the Park City Board of Adjustment acted illegally when it upheld a last-ditch appeal from Prince’s neighbors, halting the approval of the Cloudflare CEO’s home.

In court documents, Prince’s lawyers said the board’s decision has no factual support and contradicts prior permit approvals by the Park City Planning Commission.

The proposed 11,000-square-foot home on King Road has been controversial in Park City. Some have praised the design modeled after historic mining structures. Others have opposed the construction, saying it doesn't match Old Town's character and could pose a landslide risk.

Previous attempts by Prince’s neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, to appeal permit approvals for the home had failed.

But in November, the Park City Board of Adjustment granted the Hermanns’ appeal, finding that Prince’s home plans don't align with historic design standards.

It will now be up to Judge Kent Holmberg to determine if the successful appeal complies with Utah law. A court date has not yet been set.