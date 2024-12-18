Park City Council considers approval of redevelopment plan for Main Street, Swede Alley

The Main Street Area Plan proposes several projects, including a pedestrian-friendly Main Street, establishing a new town square at the site of the post office, and developing city-owned property on Swede Alley into hotels and commercial space. Other concepts involve building a gondola connection from the Brew Pub parking lot to Deer Valley, adding workforce housing on the Sandridge parking lots and revitalizing several pocket parks on Main Street.

Park City officials have said it’s a high-level conceptual plan, and the elements of each project will require further public input and analysis, including transportation planning, engineering and finance.

Park City Municipal A conceptual rendering of a new plaza at the center of Main Street and Swede Alley. City officials say renderings do not represent a final design.

Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams said he’s a fan of pedestrian improvements and greater connectivity in the Main Street area. But he said developing Swede Alley property like China Bridge and the Old Town Transit Center would favor tourists more than locals.

“The resort-style development was meant for the bases of the resorts and not in the middle of Old Town,” Williams said. “Part of this is the fact that there’s been some declining income in the Main Street area.”

Williams said Canyons Village and Deer Valley’s expansion will continue to draw visitors away from Main Street, but he doesn’t think new hotels would provide a major boost to local businesses.

City staff and consultants leading the development plan have noted that the new revenues from projects on Swede Alley would help finance the other improvements on Main Street, like expanded sidewalks and a one-way traffic design.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the project aims to preserve Old Town’s historic character.

“I think what the plans show is that we do care about locals,” Dias said. “We do care about transportation. We do care about children’s amenities. And we do care about diversifying the business district to bring some locals back to Main Street more than they come otherwise.”

The Park City Council will consider approving the Main Street Area Plan after holding a public hearing at its meeting Thursday, which begins at City Hall at 3:45 p.m. The Main Street project is the last item on the agenda.

The full agenda and a link to attend the meeting virtually can be found here.