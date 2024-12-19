Woman killed by car near Park City High School

The incident closed state Route 248 around 7:30 a.m. The road was closed for over two hours. The Utah Department of Transportation reported that both directions of Kearns Boulevard reopened around 9:40 a.m.

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Sean Briley said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took her to Bear Cub Drive near Kimball Junction where AirMed could land to pick her up and flew her to the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Jared Heywood said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Heywood said the woman crossed Kearns Boulevard near Cooke Drive, an area where there is no designated crosswalk. There is a pedestrian tunnel nearby connecting the school district campus across S.R. 248.

The driver involved stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities, Heywood said.

The Park City School District sent a district-wide email notifying families of the crash and stated students witnessed the incident in front of the school.

The email said mental health coaches are available at schools and encouraged students to reach out for help.

Students arriving late to Park City High School, Treasure Mountain Junior High and McPolin Elementary will be excused, the message said.

“Traffic on Kearns Boulevard and the surrounding campus is significantly backed up, and we do not anticipate traffic moving soon as emergency responders remain on the scene,” the notification sent around 8:20 a.m. said.

The names of those involved have not been released. Authorities have not released any more information in the investigation at this time.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.