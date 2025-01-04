Utah Olympic Park uphill access to open after weather delay

The park previously announced a lack of snow forced it to delay opening public uphill travel Jan. 1 as it originally planned.

Now weekend storms have brought enough snow to allow the park to open access for the inaugural season.

Passholders can begin uphill travel starting Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

The North side route will be open. However, coverage on the hill is still limited. All South side routes will remain closed and the park reminds passholders they must stay on designated trails.

The North side route can be accessed using the overflow parking lot by the snowmaking pond.

Uphill hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and passholders must be wearing their armbands.

The park released 400 season passes back in mid-December. The $234 passes sold out in minutes , locals’ only chance to get on the hill because no day passes will be sold.

Uphill access is open at Park City Mountain. Skiers and splitboarders can earn their turns daily from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Deer Valley Resort does not offer uphill access.