Park City leaders call on Vail Resorts to resolve ski patrol strike

In a statement Monday, the mayor and council members called on the company “to take immediate action” to end the strike, which began Dec. 27.

The full statement from Mayor Worel on behalf of the city council is posted below:

“The Park City Council and I recognize that resort communities face significant livability challenges – and it is the workforce that all too often shoulders the weight of today’s economic pressures. Supporting a professional workforce is essential to the health, safety, and vitality of our town.

"After yet another weekend of confusion and disruption due to the unresolved labor dispute at Park City Mountain, the City Council and I urgently call on Vail Resorts to take immediate action to conclude negotiations and end the uncertainty.

“Park City Mountain is a cornerstone of Park City’s community well-being, and it is Vail Resorts’ responsibility as an essential employer to resolve this conflict without further delay.

“As we stand by ready to assist in any way necessary to help bring this matter to a resolution, we humbly ask everyone for civility and respectful behavior toward each other during this challenging time.”

—

Monday marked the eleventh day that over 200 ski patrollers and safety staff at Park City Mountain have been on strike over increased wages and benefits.

The union and resort officials say they have tentative agreement on 24 of 27 contract terms, including training and education packages. What remains is wages and benefits.

The union wants base wages for Park City patrollers to rise from $21 to $23 per hour.

In a statement Monday, Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said the resort is committed to reaching an agreement.

"It’s never been about 2 dollars," Walsh said. "There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding these negotiations. First, please know; we care deeply about the work of our ski patrol; we have invested a lot in them and will continue to. Second, they are asking for much more than $2/ hour. In fact, on the day they went on strike, their demands equaled $7/hour more. Finally, you should know that we have come to the table with compelling offers."

Park City Professional Ski Patrol Assocation President Kate Lips told KPCW she isn’t sure how the resort is calculating the $7 per hour claim.

Visiting skiers and riders have complained about long lines and unsafe conditions on the mountain during the strike. Poor guest experiences in Park City have made national headlines the past week, from The New York Times to CNN .

"By choosing to strike during the peak holiday, the union hurt their fellow employees, skiers and snowboarders, and their neighbors," Walsh with Park City Mountain said.

Union members and Vail Resorts officials are scheduled to meet for a mediation session Jan. 7.