Park City pursuing public-private partnership for Clark Ranch housing project

In 2023 the Park City Council gave its support to explore affordable housing on the western portion of Clark Ranch, a swath of over 300 acres along U.S. Highway 40.

The city has identified 10 acres just south of Park City Heights that could serve as land for a new neighborhood.

Park City Municipal Map of Clark Ranch.

After issuing a request for proposals last year, the city entered into a 12-month exclusive negotiating agreement with developer Alexander Co. in November.

Park City Housing and Development Coordinator Sara Wineman said the firm has decades of experience with mixed-use, multifamily housing projects and a strong background working with low-income housing tax credits.

Park City has no financial obligations during negotiations.

Similar to the Engine House affordable housing project under construction in Bonanza Park, the Clark Ranch project is envisioned as a public-private partnership.

The city would lease the ten acres of land in Clark Ranch to Alexander Co. for $1 per year for 50 years. After that, the property would revert back to city ownership.

The Alexander Co. has proposed a 190-unit project that would be 80% rentals and 20% for-sale.

Wineman said the development could include traditional rentals, duplexes, townhomes and potentially single-family homes.

“I think it’s really great to add on to the existing Park City Heights community that’s over there,” Wineman said. “With everything sprawling, I think we have to take advantage of the lot sizes that we do have and provide as much density for housing our workforce as possible.”

It’s unclear what the pricing of the units would be, but the city council has expressed a desire to provide affordable housing with the project.

According to a staff report, the city hopes to finalize planning approvals and a development agreement by May 2026. If that timeline holds, construction could begin in July 2026.

The Park City Council is scheduled to discuss the Clark Ranch housing project at its meeting Thursday. No final action will be taken.

The work session is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.