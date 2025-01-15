No cars allowed on Park City’s Main Street for Sundance Film Festival

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said Wednesday closing Main Street to vehicle traffic during Sundance is part of the increased safety procedures for this year’s festival.

Carpenter said the decision was made in conjunction with local, state and federal authorities including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

"We understand closing Main Street to vehicles improves public safety, but also may temporarily inconvenience locals and small businesses,” Carpenter said. "After careful consideration and consultation with several important federal, state and local public safety agencies and event partners, it became clear that this was the necessary and correct decision. Public safety is the Park City Police Department’s top priority and this proactive approach ensures that we can all enjoy the festival in a secure and welcoming environment."

The move comes after a suspected terrorist drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing more than a dozen people.

“In light of what happened in New Orleans, we’re always evaluating risk and assessing that risk,” the police chief said. “Then also looking at the fact that Sundance falls on the heels of the inauguration, there’s a lot of potential risks that we need to evaluate.”

Carpenter said barricades will be placed on Main Street from Swede Alley to 7th Street starting the first day of the festival, Thursday, Jan. 23.

“If things change and we don’t need those precautions in place, then we’ll consider changing those or adjusting the plan as needed,” he said.

For as long as restrictions are in place, Main Street will close to vehicle traffic around noon each day. Carpenter said they will allow access for deliveries and other needs in the Old Town core.

“This will be very similar to what you see during the [Kimball Arts Festival],” the chief said.

During the two-week festival, Swede Alley will be limited to vehicles with an access pass or ADA permit. Park Avenue will become one-way north, or downhill. Only vehicles with residential passes may travel south.

Hillside Avenue will also be limited to vehicles with residential passes.

Around 100,000 people are expected to attend the two-week festival in Park City, according to event permits.

For those using rideshare apps, the dropoff zones are lower Main Street between 7th and 9th streets and the South Marsac parking lot.

The city encourages festival goers to use the free public transit system. Buses will be running every 15 minutes between Old Town and Richardson Flat from 6:40 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Thursday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 2.

