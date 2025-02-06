Portions of historic Thaynes Hoist House destroyed by heavy snow, report finds

Once the hub of mining operations and later a skier subway, the Thaynes Hoist House dates back to 1937. It’s one of many historic structures that dot the terrain at Park City Mountain.

The structure’s roof collapsed under 12 feet of snow following the winter of 2022-2023, which brought record snowfall to Utah.

In August Park City’s Historic Preservation Board approved an $18,000 grant to begin restoring the damaged building, which was once the western shaft of the Silver King Coalition Mine.

An engineer’s report in October found that part of the structure “cannot be salvaged for reconstruction.” But they said other portions can be rebuilt.

Brian Buck with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History told the historic preservation board Wednesday crews worked last year to disassemble and remove the collapsed roof.

“We are now doing conceptual designs and cost estimates to support fundraising for us to raise funds to repair that hoist house,” Buck said.

Buck said the nonprofit is aiming to submit plans for permitting and construction by the end of this year. The hope is that the rebuild will replicate the facility’s original design.

Park City Municipal Buck said their objective is to restore the Thaynes Hoist House to replicate this photo from 1937.

Under their plan, remaining cleanup work could be done by next summer, allowing for reconstruction to begin in 2026.

The group plans to install a security system around the historic structure, which is nestled in Thaynes Canyon, when the work is complete.