Park City Song Summit finalizing move to City Park this summer

Organizers of the annual Park City Song Summit met with the Park City Council Thursday about moving the event to City Park and the Park City Library.

The council unanimously supported hosting the event that has called Canyons Village home for the last two years.

The two-day festival on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 will feature live music, artist conversations and wellness activities like yoga.

“We feel strongly that our brand and values align perfectly with those of this council and those of this community,” Park City Song Summit founder Ben Anderson said. “Many of our neighbors, small business owners like us and community leaders, have been pleading with us to move back to Park City.”

Several recreation programs will need to relocate to make room for the event expected to draw around 4,000 attendees.

Park City Public Works Director Troy Dayley said the foot traffic could cause long-term damage to City Park’s field. Anderson said they have a plan to limit the festival’s impacts.

Park City Song Summit organizers will meet with the council later this year to get the required permit for the August event.