Winter storm to bring up to 1.5 feet of snow to Park City

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:24 PM MST
People traveling through Parleys Canyon experience major delays due to heavy snow.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
An incoming storm could blanket Park City with up to one and a half feet of snow. Heber may see up to eight inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports heavy snow is expected with one to two feet possible in upper elevations in the Wasatch Back and over three feet likely in the Upper Cottonwoods and Bear River Range.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said Park City and Heber will see a good bit of snow as well.

“We're going to be expecting snow totals anywhere from six to eight inches around the Heber Valley, to snow totals in that eight to 14-inch range, possibly up to 18 inches there around the Park City area,” he said.

Winter driving conditions are expected from Thursday to Saturday. Haynes said Thursday evening and Friday morning commuters will see hazardous conditions.

“I know it's a holiday weekend, so if you're traveling up and maybe thinking about traveling around the Wasatch back, just keep in mind that there will be some significant travel impacts due to the heavy snow potential coming up over the next few days,” he said.

The weather service recommends drivers keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Haynes said things will clear up Sunday, but another storm system will arrive Monday into Tuesday.

Click here to see Wasatch Back road conditions.

A warm, moisture-rich storm is expected to bring heavy snow to area mountains Thursday through Saturday. Total snow accumulations between 1-2 feet are expected for area mountains, with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet for the Cottonwoods and Bear River Range. Snow may be heavy at times, yielding periods of travel difficulties, especially Thursday night into Friday morning.
National Weather Service
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller