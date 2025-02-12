Winter storm to bring up to 1.5 feet of snow to Park City

A winter storm warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports heavy snow is expected with one to two feet possible in upper elevations in the Wasatch Back and over three feet likely in the Upper Cottonwoods and Bear River Range.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said Park City and Heber will see a good bit of snow as well.

“We're going to be expecting snow totals anywhere from six to eight inches around the Heber Valley, to snow totals in that eight to 14-inch range, possibly up to 18 inches there around the Park City area,” he said.

Winter driving conditions are expected from Thursday to Saturday. Haynes said Thursday evening and Friday morning commuters will see hazardous conditions.

“I know it's a holiday weekend, so if you're traveling up and maybe thinking about traveling around the Wasatch back, just keep in mind that there will be some significant travel impacts due to the heavy snow potential coming up over the next few days,” he said.

The weather service recommends drivers keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Haynes said things will clear up Sunday, but another storm system will arrive Monday into Tuesday.

Click here to see Wasatch Back road conditions.