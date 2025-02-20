Park City Leadership alumni continue to lead with community speakers forum

The ALLx, or Alumni Leadership Leading, speaker conference is a take on the popular TEDx talks. Speakers get no more than 18 minutes to deliver a well-defined, impactful idea that hopefully leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

Series founder Jana Quilter said, with as many as 1,000 graduates of the leadership program, the well is full of potential speakers.

“We all signed up for leadership to learn about leading, and now that we're in the alumni place, the idea was that we could keep learning from each other,” she said. “Our biggest struggle for these events is picking who to ask, because there's such a depth and there's so many interesting people to learn from.”

The event will be on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at a private home. The three featured speakers include Sarah West of Class 12, Matt Lindon of Class 17 and Diego Zegarra of Class 20.

FULL INTERVIEW: Leadership Park City Alumni board members Jana Quilter and Michael Fischer and one of the speaker Diego Zegara on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 2:06

Zegarra said he’ll be talking about his brand of leadership.

“I'll be sharing a Myles Rademan [the founder of Leadership Park City] story that I don't think has been told publicly yet, but I should say it's very flattering, nothing scandalous,” he said. “I'm going to be talking a little bit about my style of leadership, how I see leadership, and frankly, how Leadership Park City has helped me become a member in the community.”

Events Chair Michael Fischer asks that people register for the event in advance so they can get a head count.

“You want to go to the Leadership Park City Alumni website and go to the events tab, and you can register there right now,” he said. “We're at about, last I checked, 75% booked for 50 [people]. We have 50 total people for this event because we do catering too and we want to have an accurate head count of how much food we need and what we can expect, especially since we're doing this at someone's home.”

Fischer said he plans alumni events almost every month. The group has a Deer Valley ski day in March. A networking event is planned in May at the Park City Golf Course driving range. A pickleball round robin event is in June and the annual Leadership Park City picnic at City Park will be July 14.

For more information on Leadership events click here.