Park City residents invited to give feedback at general plan open house

Revised every ten years, the general plan is a community-driven blueprint that guides future development, growth and land use policy.

The community open house is phase three of a five-part process.

Phases one and two focused on analyzing existing conditions and gathering community feedback. Four and five will concentrate on finalizing the plan so it can be adopted by summer.

Residents who participate in the Miners Hospital open house will have a chance to share their thoughts on land use and transportation issues, as well as how the community should evolve over the next 10 years.

Park City’s 2014 General Plan was completed after a 2009 community visioning process with the mission to “Keep Park City Park City.”

The plan’s four values included small town, sense of community, natural setting and historic character.