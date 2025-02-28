© 2025 KPCW

Park City Council commits to $30 million for Bonanza Park development proposal

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM MST
Munchkin Road in Bonanza Park.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Munchkin Road in Bonanza Park.

Park City is going back to the private market with a different proposal to develop five acres in the heart of town into a new district with housing, commercial space and art.

The plan to build a new mixed use district in Park City has hit another delay, but officials say they are confident the changes will result in a better project.

The city’s proposal now includes a funding commitment of approximately $30 million, which would be pulled from hotel tax revenue.

City staff proposed several other changes, some of which the council did not support, like a 3,000-square-foot cap on commercial businesses and reduced rents for locally-owned stores.

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly, who owns Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street, said offering below-market rents would be unfair to other area businesses.

Councilmember Ed Parigian disagreed.

“The goal of this always was that we wanted places people to go [to] not have to pay the full Main Street prices,” he said.

The new proposal also shows the city is willing to consider building heights of up to 45 feet and a ground lease up to 60 years.

Councilmember Ryan Dickey said he was uncomfortable with the city committing $30 million toward the project, calling the number “arbitrary.” He said that doesn’t take into account the $19 million Park City already paid for the five-acre property in 2017, along with other potential future costs.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said it’s important not to go into development negotiations with a blank check. The city previously abandoned a plan for the property after costs ballooned over $100 million.

“For us to go into this without saying, ‘This is what we will spend,’ I think is foolish,” Worel said.

The remainder of the council agreed to change the language to say the city is willing to contribute “approximately” $30 million instead of setting a hard limit.

Park City plans to issue the new proposal in the next few days. Developers will have until the end of March to submit their plans.

A private scoring committee will then select the top two offers and forward them to the city council for interviews.

Updated: February 28, 2025 at 5:04 PM MST
This article was updated with new language to better reflect the views of the council.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
