Kieran Culkin wins Oscar for supporting role in Sundance drama ‘A Real Pain’

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:09 PM MST
Kieran Culkin (left) and Jesse Eisenberg at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
George Pimentel
/
Shutterstock for Sundance
Kieran Culkin (left) and Jesse Eisenberg at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Kieran Culkin won an Academy Award for his role in a drama that premiered in Park City in 2024.

On Sunday Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama "A Real Pain," which premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Culkin was considered the favorite to take home the award after winning at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and other ceremonies.

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" had its first screening at the Eccles Center, where it received a standing ovation. The movie is about two cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family’s history.

It’s the only film from the Sundance 2024 slate that won an Oscar Sunday.

Culkin made his movie debut at the age of 7 in “Home Alone,” where he acted alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin, who plays the lead character.

Kieran Culkin rose to prominence in recent years for his role as a media mogul’s snarky son in the HBO series “Succession.”

Four of the five best documentary Academy Awards nominees were from last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

While the winner of the best documentary Oscar “No Other Land” did not premiere at Sundance, the film was supported by the nonprofit’s documentary fund and story lab.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
