Final state budget bill proposes $3.5M to keep Sundance in Utah

A list of funding items proposed by the Utah Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee Friday includes a one-time funding allocation of $3.5 million for Sundance.

In January Gov. Spencer Cox proposed budgeting $3 million for the annual film festival, which has called Park City home for 40 years. The initial funding proposal included $1.5 million in ongoing support, and $1.5 million as a one-time allocation.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said Monday that he wants Sundance to stay, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Adams made similar comments to Gov. Cox, who has said Sundance would be making a mistake to leave Utah.

In a statement to KPCW, Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce said the legislature’s most recent funding allocation for Sundance “underscores the festival’s vital role in our creative economy.”

The proposed funding is included in the final budget bill that’s usually passed in the last few days of the legislative session, which ends Friday.

The Utah committee leading negotiations with Sundance told KPCW last year it could provide $4 million in financial assistance – an amount they claim the festival already receives through state and local government incentives.

The committee has also pledged $2 million cash and in-kind support from local, corporate, foundation and individual donors.

Last year Sundance officials announced they would consider leaving Park City due to its high cost and lack of accessibility.

Utah is pitching a new model for the film festival that would involve more screenings and events in Salt Lake City, with Park City serving as an ancillary location.

Along with Utah’s bid, Sundance is considering two other finalists: Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The winning bidder will enter into a ten-year contract with Sundance that would begin in 2027. Park City is slated to host at least one more festival in 2026.

An announcement is expected in late March or early April.

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide Sundance with an incentive package of $34 million over 10 years.

The Cincinnati City Council has allocated $5 million over 10 years.