Park City man charged after squatting in Deer Valley chalet, stealing Land Rover

Joshua Michael Stanley, 30, is being held without bail at the Summit County Jail on eight felony charges, including burglary and theft.

A housekeeper told police she discovered Staley at the home on upper Marsac Avenue March 3. It’s near Deer Valley Resort’s Woodside run, which connects the Northside and Lady Morgan express lift.

Police say he told the housekeeper he was staying there and that she did not need to clean the house, but the homeowner told police he doesn’t know Staley and he didn’t have permission to be in the house.

It’s unclear exactly how long Staley allegedly squatted in the chalet. Charging documents state the property manager found him there three days later on March 6.

He was allegedly in the homeowner’s green Land Rover, drove at the property manager and took off.

Park City police spotted the Land Rover farther down Marsac and arrested Staley in a parking lot on Park Avenue.

The court documents state Staley was allegedly wearing stolen sunglasses and had an ID and three financial cards that weren’t his.

After inspecting the house, prosecutors say $5,500 cash was missing. Officers said a window showed signs of forced entry and there was at least $5,000 worth of damage to the hot tub.

Staley is now charged with four second-degree felonies for burglary, property damage and car and cash theft. He faces four more third-degree felonies for the stolen financial cards.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik approved a request to hold Staley without bail in part because the Prospector resident was known to police for previous alleged burglary, trespassing, property damage and shoplifting incidents.

He’s set to appear in court March 14 to schedule pretrial hearings.