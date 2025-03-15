Crew to begin cleanup of Park Meadows home fire debris Monday

The house near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive was undergoing renovations when the fire broke out. The 12,000-square-foot home continued to burn for more than 24 hours after it sparked.

Zanetti previously told KPCW his crew was aiming to put the fire out by Friday afternoon. But late Friday night, community members reported smoke was still rising from the home. Zanetti said an excavator moved debris around with a backhoe and firefighters put more water on the blaze.

Zanettis said there was no new activity Saturday and the contractor should start cleaning out the rubble by Monday.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Zanetti said construction sites are risky and the fire is not considered suspicious.

No injuries have been reported.

Zanetti said the home is likely a total loss.

