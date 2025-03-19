Free parking returns to Main Street as water line project resumes

The water line project will resume Monday, March 31, shutting down a portion of Main Street to vehicle traffic.

Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Between March 31 and May 1, Main Street will be closed between 5th and 4th streets during work hours. Between May 1 and June 1, a larger portion of the road will be closed, from 4th Street to the top of Swede Alley.

The final phase of the project will be more intensive as crews tie-in individual water service and fire lines.

Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd there will be potential impacts for local businesses.

“If we need to have any water disruptions, we’ll give them at least 48 hours notice,” Lloyd said. “When we tie in each individual water line, we have to disrupt their water for just that day, usually six to eight hours.”

To promote visitors and residents to continue coming to Old Town during construction, parking will be free on Main and the nearby China Bridge garage. The free parking holiday is scheduled to run from March 31 to June 29. However, parking fees will be charged during special events like Savor the Summit.

Last year Park City began the multimillion dollar project, which involves replacing decades-old water infrastructure in Old Town. The existing pipes date back to 1984 and there have been a series of breaks over the last several years.

More information about the project and construction closures can be found here.