Utah governor reiterates support for Sundance

Gov. Cox hasn’t signed House Bill 77, which would ban the use of Pride flags in schools and on government property.

The Hollywood trade publication Deadline recently published a report citing a Sundance insider who says the ban could hamper Utah’s bid to keep the film festival, as they feel it targets the LGBTQ+ population.

During his monthly press conference Thursday, Cox said he believes Sundance’s final decision to relocate will not be based on state politics.

“We’ve been told by the board very clearly that political issues have nothing to do with their decision, and so I’m going to take the board at their word,” Cox said. “I saw the same article that you did, that you know wasn’t sourced. It was apparently one board member. I can’t speak for that board member.”

The governor has repeatedly said that leaving Utah would be a mistake for Sundance, which is considering a potential move to Boulder, Colorado or Cincinnati, Ohio in 2027.

“Sundance is going to make their decision… based on what is best for Sundance, what is best economically for Sundance,” he said. “We’ve put together an incredible package that is competitive with anywhere else. And I will just tell you right now that if Sundance leaves, that it will be a mistake and that they will eventually wish that they had not left. I hope they stay. This is their heritage. This is who they are. People associate Utah with Sundance.”

The governor said the state will take an economic hit if Sundance leaves, but added “we’ll be fine.”

A Sundance report on the 2024 festival found that the event generated a “total economic impact” of $132 million in Utah, along with supporting over 1,700 local jobs.

Cox noted that HB77 was passed with a veto-proof majority by the Utah Legislature, which is controlled by a supermajority of Republicans.

The governor did not comment on recent remarks from GOP state Sen. Dan McCay, who has openly called for Sundance to leave the state. McCay has said that the annual film festival promotes pornography, “alternative lifestyles,” and themes that deride the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sundance has called Utah home for over 40 years. But last year the nonprofit announced it was looking at a potential move, due to high costs and accessibility challenges with Park City.

“For the past year, we have put our heart and soul into finding a way to keep Sundance in Utah," Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement to KPCW. "I am proud of the work our team in Park City has put in, and I’m thankful to the Utah Bid Committee for their commitment and creativity. The Sundance Film Festival should stay home, right here where we’ve created such magic together.”

Utah is pitching a new model for the film festival that would involve more screenings and events in Salt Lake City, with Park City serving as an ancillary location.

The winning bidder will enter into a ten-year contract with Sundance that would begin in 2027. Park City is slated to host at least one more festival in 2026.

Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez has said the nonprofit will make an announcement in late March or early April.