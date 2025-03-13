State senator says ‘Sundance does not fit in Utah anymore’

The trade publication Deadline published a report Wednesday citing a Sundance insider who says a recently-passed state law could hamper Utah’s bid to keep the film festival.

House Bill 77, which is awaiting Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature, would most notably ban the use of Pride flags in schools and on state government property.

Deadline’s unnamed Sundance source said the new law is “unacceptable” and a “terrible look for the state.”

The bill’s floor sponsor, Sen. Daniel McCay, posted a link to Deadline’s story on the social media platform X Wednesday with the caption “Bye Felicia.”

McCay, a Republican, said Sundance promotes pornography, “alternative lifestyles” and themes that deride Utah’s predominant faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which he is a member. The father of six who represents the south end of the Salt Lake Valley and parts of Utah County also said “Sundance does not fit in Utah anymore.”

Bye Felicia...



Sundance promotes porn

Sundance promotes alternative lifestyles

Sundance promotes anti-lds themes



Sundance does not fit in Utah anymore.https://t.co/pZ2MSrbtNd — Daniel McCay (@danmccay) March 13, 2025

At the end of the legislative session last week, Utah lawmakers approved a budget with $3.5 million allocated to Sundance, following a recommendation from Gov. Cox. It’s one part of the state’s vigorous bid to keep the festival in Utah, where it got its start over 40 years ago.

McCay made clear in a follow-up post on X that he wasn’t supportive of the funding measure. He said Sundance would use the money to “facilitate their trash.”

The office of Gov. Cox did not return KPCW’s request for comment on McCay’s remarks.

Last year Sundance officials announced they would consider leaving Park City due to its high cost and lack of accessibility.

Utah is pitching a new model for the film festival that would involve more screenings and events in Salt Lake City, with Park City serving as an ancillary location.

Along with Utah’s bid, Sundance is considering two other finalists: Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The winning bidder will enter into a ten-year contract with Sundance that would begin in 2027. Park City is slated to host at least one more festival in 2026.

"There is not a state in this nation where inclusivity, diversity and empathy aren’t under attack, and everyone has a role in standing up for those values," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement to KPCW. "Salt Lake City will never stop supporting our neighbors, including the LGBTQIA community, and Sundance is an incredible partner in that support. The power of amplifying voices and creating change through art is needed now more than ever in this ongoing work."

The Pride flag has flown at the Salt Lake City and County Building in recent days as a symbol of protest.

"We are still working to understand the parameters of the HB77, but our commitment to inclusivity remains unchanged," Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner said. "Park City is dedicated to the safety, dignity, and rights of all our residents, and our work to foster an environment where everyone feels valued and respected continues."

Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez has said the nonprofit will make an announcement in late March or early April.

A Sundance report on the 2024 festival found that the event generated a “total economic impact” of $132 million in Utah, along with supporting over 1,700 local jobs.