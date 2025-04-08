Park City Mountain advises skiers to be cautious amid spring conditions

The mountain allows skiers and splitboarders to travel uphill on Homerun outside resort hours, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily.

Park City reminds hikers they must stay on climber's left of the run, and to follow the Homerun trail and not hike up Treasure Hollow.

The mountain has opened an additional run off Homerun, Lower Silver Skis, for skiers and riders to use as an alternative to the Homerun switchbacks.

Park City plans to allow uphill access through closing day April 21.

