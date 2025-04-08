© 2025 KPCW

Park City Mountain advises skiers to be cautious amid spring conditions

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT
Skiers hiking up Park City Mountain in December, 2024.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Skiers hiking up Park City Mountain in December, 2024.

Park City Mountain is emphasizing safety with the added challenges of spring skiing conditions.

The mountain allows skiers and splitboarders to travel uphill on Homerun outside resort hours, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily.

Park City reminds hikers they must stay on climber's left of the run, and to follow the Homerun trail and not hike up Treasure Hollow.

The mountain has opened an additional run off Homerun, Lower Silver Skis, for skiers and riders to use as an alternative to the Homerun switchbacks.

Park City plans to allow uphill access through closing day April 21.

Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW. 
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver