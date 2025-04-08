Park City Planning Commission chair withdraws application for third term

On Thursday the Park City Council is scheduled to appoint three members to the planning commission, which holds wide authority over local land use proposals.

News that Sarah Hall had withdrawn her application was included in a staff report published Monday. She was first appointed in 2018 and was named chair in 2023.

In a text message, Hall said she’s “pursuing other opportunities to give back to our community after many years of public service.”

In a March 13 interview with the city council, Hall expressed interest in serving a third term, citing the strength of her experience.

“I would primarily like to continue on to ensure a smooth transition and continuity,” Hall said March 13. “We only have one current commissioner in her second term, and the rest are in first terms. So that also leads me to think that it would be great to have some more institutional knowledge on the commission.”

The planning commission does not have any term limits and has historically been a stepping stone to higher office in Park City.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel served on the planning commission for several years before joining the city council.

Later this year, Parkites will vote for mayor and two seats on the city council.

When asked if she plans to pursue a candidacy, Hall said she’s “exploring a number of other options for public service to broaden my impact beyond planning commission.”

Park City Municipal sent KPCW the following statement: “We extend our sincere thanks to Sarah Hall for her dedicated service over two terms on the Planning Commission, including her leadership as Chair since 2023. The role is demanding and time-intensive – often with high expectations and very little recognition – yet Sarah approached it with thoughtfulness and a deep commitment to the community. Her time on the Commission included developing the Bonanza Park Small Area Plan, several updates to our Land Management Code, work on the Deer Valley Snow Park project, and more. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The chair of the planning commission does not vote unless there is a tie among other members. Hall recently broke a tie in February 2024, when she voted to approve a permit for tech billionaire Matthew Prince’s controversial plan to build a new home on Treasure Hill. Prince’s home proposal is now being challenged in 3rd District Court.

During her latest term on the commission, Hall was sued by neighbors who alleged that she and her husband violated property restrictions on their lot near McLeod Creek while undergoing a renovation in 2022. Last year a 3rd District Court judge dismissed several claims in the lawsuit, which also involves Park City Municipal, but it remains ongoing.

With Hall out, the city council is considering 14 potential candidates, including incumbent Bill Johnson, for three open seats on the seven-member commission.

The council is scheduled to vote on appointments at its meeting Thursday. Two of the appointed planning commissioners will serve until 2028, while the other’s term will expire in 2029.

Along with plat amendments and zoning changes, the planning commission is in charge of reviewing major projects, like Deer Valley Resort’s plan to build a new base village in Snow Park.

