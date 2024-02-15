© 2024 KPCW

Park City Planning Commission grants billionaire approval to build new home on Treasure Hill

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:29 AM MST
A rendering of the proposed home sitting above the Treasure Hill skyline. The view projected is from the perspective of city hall. The proposed home is four and a half stories, with two levels considered basements because they’re below grade.
Park City Municipal
The Park City Planning Commission granted billionaire Matthew Prince approval to build a new home on Treasure Hill Wednesday night.

Final conditions will be approved at a meeting next week.

Commissioners were split 3-3 over whether to grant the Princes a conditional use permit for the home, which will hover above the hill's skyline.

Park City Planning Commission Chair Sarah Hall broke the tie, directing city staff to finalize approval documents.

The commission deliberated on the project for roughly 4 hours.

Public comment was split.

Commissioners and residents praised the architecture of the home, which aims to represent Park City's mining past.

Other locals said it was simply too big, and doesn't match with Old Town's character.

Commissioners Laura Suesser and Henry Sigg were the most critical; they found there wasn't enough public benefit for the code exceptions the Princes sought.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

