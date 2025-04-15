Police, sheriff's deputies arrest suspected car thief in Park Meadows

The Park City Police Department and Summit County Sheriff's Office closed an area near Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road to make an arrest around 10:30 a.m. April 15.

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot told KPCW authorities arrested a man living on Little Kate suspected in an car theft elsewhere in Utah.

The warrant came from Utah’s 8th District Court which covers Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties.

Talbot said the man was taken to the Summit County Jail, where he was being held as of the afternoon of April 15. He'll be transferred to the custody of the agency that requested Park City and Summit County's help.

Talbot did not specify the agency but said no federal agencies were involved.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, and roads have since reopened.