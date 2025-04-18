Two new members join Park City Planning Commission

This will be a second term for Johnson, who has spent decades in Park City.

Outgoing planning commission chair Sarah Hall told KPCW she’s thrilled to see Johnson’s reappointment.

“It’s crucial to have a balance of experienced, tenured commissioners alongside those in their first term,” Hall said.

She said Johnson “is not only an outstanding commissioner but also an exceptional human.”

Tilson and Beal are both newcomers to the commission.

Tilson grew up in Park City and recently earned his master’s in innovation and management from Tufts University in Massachusetts.

During his interview with the city council, he said the revitalization of the Main Street area should be a top priority.

“I think if Park City wants to retain its soul, it needs to enhance Main Street while keeping the things that make it amazing and make it magical,” Tilson said. “If Park City and the planning commission choose to not adopt a more aggressive Main Street revitalization, I see that as a really big risk to our city and to the businesses and the people that work here.”

Beal has lived in Park City for over five years. He has a law degree from Brigham Young University and previously helped develop digital store operations and strategic partnerships for Walmart.

Beal told the council he’d like to improve pedestrian connectivity and diversify local housing options.

“We have very nice homes, and we’re doing better on the low-income, I just think we need to do more of that,” Beal said. “We will never build enough supply here to match demand. That’s why we all live here. This is an incredible place to live. You can do that in other parts of the world. You can’t do that here. So we’re going to have to build, make sure that we approve, and go forward with housing that’s going to let everybody live here. People that work here should be able to live here.”

Along with plat amendments and zoning changes, the planning commission reviews major projects to ensure they comply with the city’s land management code and general plan.

The planning commission is limited in its policymaking ability, unlike the city council. However, it plays a major role in recommending code changes for the city council’s review.

Johnson and Tilson will serve in their terms until July 2028. Beal's term will extend to July 2029. Tilson will take Hall’s seat on May 1, while Beal will join the commission in July, replacing Laura Suesser.