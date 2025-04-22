Construction season resumes in Park City with utility, trail projects

This week private contractors began installing telecommunication utilities in the Old Town area.

Terry Cope is the spokesperson for the firm Toro Blanco, which is leading the project. Cope said the goal is to increase cell service in the area with only minor impacts, including dust and sidewalk closures, during construction through July.

“We’re a small company and we do this in very focused areas that are historically protected,” Cope said. “We try to make these things as minimally disruptive as possible.”

Cope said they continue to work in collaboration with City Hall but state and federal laws limit Park City’s ability to regulate these types of upgrades other than giving input on design standards.

Separately, the city has begun preliminary utility work for a new paved pathway along Thaynes Canyon Drive that will stretch from Hotel Park City to Three Kings Drive. Trail construction begins May 19 and is expected through the summer.

Park City crews also continue to upgrade the water line infrastructure in Old Town. Main Street road and sidewalk closures are planned through June. Outside of special events, parking on the street and the nearby China Bridge garage is free until June 29.

On April 28 the city will begin repairs on the damaged 10th Street stairs between Empire Avenue and Norfolk Avenue. The one-way downhill 10th Street will be closed until the project is finished in late May.

Reconstruction of Homestake Road, one of the city’s biggest projects this summer, begins May 5. The project involves adding a new 12-foot multi-use paved path on the south side of the road and a new 6-foot sidewalk on the north. Other improvements include better defined on-street parking and several new landscape islands. The majority of the Homestake redesign will be complete by Nov. 1.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.