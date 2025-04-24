Vail Resorts: skier visits down 3% during 2024-2025 season

On Thursday Vail Resorts released visitation and revenue numbers between the start of the ski season and April 20, 2025.

The data reflects performance at the company’s 37 resorts in North America, which include Park City Mountain, British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb and Breckenridge in Colorado

Vail said skier visits were down 3.1% compared to the same period the prior year. Although visitation declined, lift ticket revenue increased relative to the previous ski season by 3.4%.

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch attributed the revenue increase to the growth in Epic Pass sales committed ahead of the season.

Ski school and dining revenue were both up more than 2%, but retail/rental revenue declined by 4%. Lynch attributed that loss to a “lower mix of destination visitation,” which means people traveling from afar to ski.

"Overall, the results throughout the 2024/2025 North American ski season demonstrate the resiliency of our strategic business model and our network of resorts and loyal guests," Lynch said.

Heading into the winter of 2025-2026, Vail increased Epic Pass prices by 7%. Lynch reported Thursday that sales “were down slightly” for the first pass deadline on April 13, compared to the prior year.

However, Epic Pass sales dollars grew due to the price increase. The CEO said renewals among the company’s “most loyal, tenured pass holders were up significantly from the prior period.”

"The April sales deadline only impacts a portion of our pass holders that are eligible for buddy ticket benefits," Lynch said. "We will have more to share in our third quarter earnings release in June 2025."

Vail’s stock on Wall Street was trading slightly up Thursday following the announcement. But the company’s stock is trading at levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic..

Vail Resorts’ stock price has fallen more than 60% since it hit an all-time high in November 2021, when the pandemic restrictions left many travelers eager to get outside.