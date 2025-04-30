Women’s Inspired Network to help Peace House and high school grads

The Women’s Inspired Network next monthly meetup will be a special Wednesday event, instead of on its regular Tuesday. Members are invited to sign up online and bring an item, which WIN Executive Director Kirsten Gunnerud will help fill one of the Peace House transitional units.

“We are going to furnish all the pots and pans, the towels, the bedding, everything,” Gunnerud said. “Because one of the magical, beautiful things about these transitional units is, when they move in, everything is new. And when they go to move to the next stop, they get to take everything with them.”

A signup on the website lists all of the needed items.

The items need to be dropped off at the Peace House the evening of the event on Wednesday, May 7, from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Or if you can’t make it, it can be brought directly to the Peace House.

Also coming up is an opportunity for Parkites to learn how to design their own website. It is a two and a half day event put on by JamboJon websites. Gunnerud said at less than $1,000, the course has been deeply discounted.

“What I love about JamboJon is they're all about the storytelling and really bringing that to life in a really beautiful way," she said. “And so, these websites are beautiful. They're powerful. They will help you get your message across in a really amazing way, on top of having all the back end.

There are 20 sports available. A registration link is online at kpcw.org.

WIN has also been a long-time supporter of high school graduates. This year Gunnerud said they’ll be handing out $8500 in scholarships for 10 female high school seniors across the Wasatch Back.