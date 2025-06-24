Park City School District revises planned upgrades at Dozier Field

On June 24 the Park City Planning Commission will consider approving changes to a school district permit that was approved in April.

The district is seeking to construct additions to Dozier Field and upgrade the existing track. The permit also includes plans to build a new sports complex on the site of Treasure Mountain Junior High, which is scheduled to be demolished in September.

But shortly after the permit was approved, and following concerns from residents, city planners discovered a 1986 ordinance requiring a 100-foot buffer of open space between the school district property and Lucky John Drive, which borders Park City High School on the north.

School district officials changed their site layout at Park City High School in response.

That involves removing a 13,000 square-foot building that would have gone on the north end of Dozier Field. Instead, the existing set of bleachers on the west side of the field will be expanded to include a 8,200 square-foot building with a press box, concessions stand, support area and team room.

The district is also proposing to expand the field’s entrance building to nearly 9,000 square-feet, including a ticket office, athletic storage, restrooms, maintenance facilities, an additional team room and other spaces. The entrance building was to be 3,400 square-feet under the initial plan.

The planning commission will consider approving the changes after holding a public hearing.

Also Wednesday, the commission is scheduled to vote on a permit allowing nine additional parking spaces at Park City Police Department headquarters on Park Avenue.

They also may forward a recommendation on code changes aimed at revitalizing the Bonanza Park neighborhood, which consists of roughly 70 acres within Park Avenue, Kearns Boulevard, Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

