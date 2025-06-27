Park City officials support adding protective golf net along Thaynes Canyon Drive

Several homeowners near Thaynes Canyon Drive, including Cortney Johanson, told the Park City Council June 26 they support building a protective net after years of dealing with shanks and slices at the local driving range.

“This has been a significant problem for us — golf balls hitting our houses, breaking our windows, hitting our landscapers," Johanson said. "We’ve had to go through many landscaping companies to get people to come to our backyards. Our cleaning ladies have been hit while sweeping porches. Our kids have been hit.”

Adding to safety issues, Park City is actively building a new pedestrian pathway on Thaynes Canyon Drive running along the side of the driving range.

The city council voiced support for following the engineering department’s recommendation to add a 50-foot net.

The council expressed a desire to taper the height of the net by blending it into the upslope.

To further limit the net’s visual impact, the city also plans to install a landscape buffer between the pathway and the new net.

There is already a net on the back end or west side of the driving range near Three Kings Drive.

It’s unclear when the new net could be installed.

