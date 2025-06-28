The Park City Toastmasters Club is celebrating its 25th year with a celebration Sunday at City Park.

The free event runs from 4-8 p.m., with food and games for all.

Park City Toastmasters President Karen Stone says the group meets weekly and is open to anyone seeking to hone their skills. She says each week, attendees give three speeches and are evaluated by club members.

“It’s all about opportunities to get up and test your materials in a very safe space and hopefully reach your goals whether that’s a TED (Talk) stage or just giving a speech at your daughter’s graduation party,” Stone said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 26.

The club’s Vice President of Education, Gregg Davison, says “hundreds upon hundreds” of people have come through Toastmaster over its 25 years.

Members have included educators, business owners, politicians and even parents. Davison says no single speech he’s heard during his years with the club stands out, rather it’s the growth of individual speakers that stay with him.