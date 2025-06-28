Safety Fair connects Summit County’s Spanish speakers with free community resources

Dozens of families enjoyed food, games and activities at the Saturday event in the Park City Visitor Information Center parking lot while learning about free services available across the county.

Organized by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Health Department and Peace House, more than a dozen nonprofit groups came together to share information about a range of free services, including medical care and wellbeing, as well as tips for keeping families safe in their homes and community.

Summit County sheriff’s deputy Daniela Anderson, a native of Argentina, said she has been a part of the ongoing efforts to connect to the Latino community since 2003.

She said normally the Summit County Health Department does the event in Coalville, but this year, she wanted to bring it to the Spanish-speaking community in Park City.

“I just thought about doing this for the whole community, but also including the Latino community, the Hispanic community,” she said. “It wasn’t a lot of effort because luckily in this county we have a lot of people that all want to help the community, they all want to be involved, so everybody said yes to coming.”

Jonás Wright / KPCW Summit County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniela Anderson helps organize the Safety Fair at the Hugo Coffee parking lot June 28, 2025.

Anderson said each participating organization was asked to send a Spanish speaking representative.

Eligio Flores and his wife are from Mexico. Currently living in Silver Creek, they found out about the safety fair through the Summit County app.

Flores speaks minimal English and says he felt the event was a good idea for families.

“It helps people a lot,” he said. “I think the event is nice because sometimes people don’t know about what they have here, or they’re not informed about it.”

Anderson said she understands that immigrants don’t always know the rules and the best thing they can do as officers is educate them about rules and laws.

She said she hopes the event helps people understand there are many organizations available to help.

Vea este artículo en español aquí.