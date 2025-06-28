© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Safety Fair connects Summit County’s Spanish speakers with free community resources

KPCW | By Jonas Wright
Published June 28, 2025 at 4:08 PM MDT
Eligio Flores' daughter gets her face painted at the Safety Fare June 28, 2025. Services provided at the fair were in both English and Spanish.
Jonás Wright
/
KPCW
Eligio Flores' daughter gets her face painted at the Safety Fare June 28, 2025. Services provided at the fair were in both English and Spanish.

Summit County law enforcement and community nonprofits hosted a bilingual safety fair over the weekend to help local families connect with needed resources.

Dozens of families enjoyed food, games and activities at the Saturday event in the Park City Visitor Information Center parking lot while learning about free services available across the county.

Organized by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Health Department and Peace House, more than a dozen nonprofit groups came together to share information about a range of free services, including medical care and wellbeing, as well as tips for keeping families safe in their homes and community.

Summit County sheriff’s deputy Daniela Anderson, a native of Argentina, said she has been a part of the ongoing efforts to connect to the Latino community since 2003.

She said normally the Summit County Health Department does the event in Coalville, but this year, she wanted to bring it to the Spanish-speaking community in Park City.

“I just thought about doing this for the whole community, but also including the Latino community, the Hispanic community,” she said. “It wasn’t a lot of effort because luckily in this county we have a lot of people that all want to help the community, they all want to be involved, so everybody said yes to coming.”

Summit County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniela Anderson helps organize the Safety Fair at the Hugo Coffee parking lot June 28, 2025.
Jonás Wright
/
KPCW
Summit County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniela Anderson helps organize the Safety Fair at the Hugo Coffee parking lot June 28, 2025.

Anderson said each participating organization was asked to send a Spanish speaking representative.

Eligio Flores and his wife are from Mexico. Currently living in Silver Creek, they found out about the safety fair through the Summit County app.

Flores speaks minimal English and says he felt the event was a good idea for families.

“It helps people a lot,” he said. “I think the event is nice because sometimes people don’t know about what they have here, or they’re not informed about it.”

Anderson said she understands that immigrants don’t always know the rules and the best thing they can do as officers is educate them about rules and laws.

She said she hopes the event helps people understand there are many organizations available to help.

Vea este artículo en español aquí.
Summit County
Jonas Wright
Jonas Wright is the first full-time bilingual journalist for KPCW. He covers all things within the Latino community across Summit County and Wasatch County. Before KPCW, Jonas worked on multiple projects as a photojournalist and documentary maker. Jonas studied and graduated from Brigham Young University.
See stories by Jonas Wright