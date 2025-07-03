Personal fireworks banned across most of Summit County this Fourth

Last updated: July 3, 2025, at 3:45 p.m.

Summit County's current fire danger is "high."

Types of Utah fire restrictions

Stage 1: prohibits fireworks, tracer ammunition, exploding targets, open flames in unimproved fire pits (primitive campfires) as well as smoking, cutting, welding or metal grinding around dry vegetation. Spark arrestors are required for small vehicle engines.

Stage 2: includes all prior restrictions but ban any open flames at all, except gas stoves, grills or fire pits with shutoff valves.

Current restrictions

Municipalities and national forests decide their own restrictions; the state forester decides for unincorporated Summit County.

Unincorporated Summit County: Stage 1

Henefer: Stage 1 (as long as fire danger is "high")

Coalville: Stage 1 (fireworks allowed on July 4 only)

Oakley: no personal fireworks

Kamas: Stage 1 (year-round)

Francis: Stage 1

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest: no fireworks; primitive campfires allowed

Utah's default ban on fireworks

Absent any restrictions, fireworks are banned in Utah year round except from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2–5 and July 22–25. Fireworks can be fired until midnight on the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day. Fireworks are also allowed from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions trump the statewide exceptions for holidays above.

Fireworks may be bought or sold June 24–July 25, Dec. 29–31 and two days before Lunar New Year.