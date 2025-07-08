Park City considers $2M China Bridge garage repair amid redevelopments talks

The China Bridge garage was built in two phases. The southern, or uphill, section was constructed in 1986. The northern half was added in 2006.

China Bridge is the primary parking area for Main Street visitors and accounts for 22% of Park City’s total parking revenue, according to a council staff report.

An engineering consultant the city hired in 2024 found that the older southern portion has significant structural concerns that require repairs to prevent more rapid deterioration.

The report also suggested Park City budget to replace the 1986 portion of the parking structure by 2034 at the latest.

At its meeting July 10 the Park City Council will consider approving a $2 million contract with Commercial Restoration Services for “modest and obvious” fixes. City staff said the contract would be funded by Park City’s parking revenue.

Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner told KPCW construction could begin by the end of summer and wrap up in time for Thanksgiving. He said construction would be sequenced to minimize parking impacts.

In discussions about aerial transit connecting Old Town to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base, the city council recently identified China Bridge as a potential location for a gondola terminal.

The council has also considered a total overhaul of the deteriorating China Bridge garage as part of a broader plan to revitalize the Main Street area.

The Park City Council meeting starts at 4:40 p.m. July 10 at City Hall.

