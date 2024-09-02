Southern half of Park City’s China Bridge garage should be replaced within 10 years, report says

After city engineers identified potential structural deficiencies in the China Bridge garage over the past year, Park City hired a consultant for an assessment of the structure’s condition.

The southern half of the garage was built in 1986. The northern portion, which surrounds KPCW’s studios, was later added in 2006 (the dividing line is roughly parallel to 4th Street). The garage serves as the main parking area for Main Street visitors.

The consultant report’s, which was confirmed by a third party, found that the older, southern portion of the garage has significant structural concerns that require repair.

The report says “Park City should begin to prepare and budget to replace the 1986 portion of the parking structure within the next 10 years.”

The section doesn’t need immediate replacement and is considered safe, but Park City plans to begin repairs within the next year. The estimated cost is around $1.8 million.

City engineer John Robertson says with the proper repairs, the southern portion can last another decade.

“It’s in generally fair condition, though it has some issues that we need to address pretty quickly,” Robertson said.

The consultant’s report notes that de-icing salts have likely played a large role in deteriorating the garage’s concrete.

The report says the northern part of the garage built in 2006 is in relatively good condition.

Members of the Park City Council have openly discussed ideas about redeveloping China Bridge into housing or something other than parking.

Park City currently has a committee that is exploring ideas for how to develop the Main Street area in the coming years.

Concepts include adding significant commercial space along Swede Alley, and could involve city-owned assets like China Bridge and the adjacent Bob Wells Plaza.