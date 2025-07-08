Park City Transit will take hikers, bikers, dogs to Bonanza Flat starting July 11

Starting July 11, Park City Transit's Purple bus is scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday, with a 20-minute frequency between the Old Town Transit Center and Bloods Lake Trailhead. The service runs from 5:40 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. and will also stop at the Bonanza Flat Trailhead.

Buses can accommodate up to eight bikes per trip. Dogs are welcome onboard as part of a pilot program , although the city asks that pups be leashed and muzzled in the back of the bus.

Last month Park City introduced paid parking at several Bonanza Flat trailheads in an effort to better manage traffic congestion. Trail rangers with the city wrote more than 100 parking tickets in the area during peak leaf-peeping days last fall.

The 1,500 acres of open space nestled between upper Deer Valley, Brighton and Wasatch Mountain State Park has become a popular recreation area in recent years due to its abundance of trails for hikers and mountain bikers.

Park City officials have said revenue from the new paid parking will fund the expansion of the Purple bus route, which replaces the former Transit to Trails program.

Between Monday and Thursday, the Purple bus will continue its regular service between Old Town and the Montage hotel.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.