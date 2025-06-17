© 2025 KPCW

Park City to allow dogs on buses with new pilot program

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:54 PM MDT
Park City Transit
Under current rules, only service animals or pets in carriers are allowed on buses.

A pilot program to increase transit ridership will let Park City’s pooches ride city buses with their owners starting next month.

Dogs will be allowed on all Park City Transit buses from July 1 to Nov. 1 with a new pilot program. However, the change does not apply to High Valley Transit buses.

Park City Transportation Director Tim Sanderson said owners need to follow several guidelines.

“Your dog has to be well-behaved,” Sanderson said. “We don’t allow naughty dogs on the bus.”

He said there is a limit of one dog per person. Dogs also have to be licensed and current on vaccinations to ride the bus.

Sanderson said owners must have dogs leashed and muzzled. Muzzles will be available on buses when the program begins, he said.

“We ask that if you’re boarding with a dog, that you board in the back door and go to the back of the bus,” he said. “That way, people who don’t feel comfortable around dogs can sit in the front of the bus and not be exposed.”

Owners must clean up any mess made by their dogs and keep them off the seats.

The city transportation director said they took advice from Sedona, Arizona, which implemented a similar dogs-on-buses program.

Sanderson said the pilot project is seen as another tool to increase transit ridership.

“We just want to eliminate as many excuses as possible from taking the bus rather than your car,” he said.

Under existing rules, only service animals or pets in carriers are allowed on buses.

Historically, Park City has only allowed dogs on buses for the annual Halloween celebration on Main Street.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta