National Ability Center turns 40, invites the community to a daylong celebration

It was 1985 when the founders of the National Ability Center, Meeche White and Vietnam veteran Pete Badewitz, began providing accessible recreation to all. What began as the Park City Handicapped Sports Association, current CEO Willie Ford said, was formed with a $3,000 grant to serve a dozen disabled veterans. Today, the nonprofit has grown into a world-class organization that serves thousands.

“And now we're celebrating our 40th year,” Ford said, “serving about 6,000 individuals and their families on an annual basis. So, 32,000 different experiences every year.”

FULL INTERVIEW: National Ability Center CEO Willie Ford on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 15:18

Ford said 70 million people in the United States live with a disability and a third of them say they don’t do outdoor recreation because of the barriers that exist.

On Saturday, the NAC is hosting a day-long celebration with free access to all it has to offer at its Bronfman Ranch facility. Later the party continues with live music and food and drink available for purchase.

“Come on out,” he said. “It's free for everybody, all ages. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is open programming. So, whether its archery, high ropes course, you can pet the horses, indoor pickleball, indoor climbing, or just come out and hang around the campus. We're also offering mountain biking, cycling. So, our campus is truly open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for programming, and then, from 4 p.m. to 7, we’re having a party, some live music, some food trucks. We'll have a taco truck, a slider truck, and then, of course, an ice cream truck.”

With just a year on the job as CEO, Ford said he could see right away the impact the organization has on its participants and their families.

“I've been told there's about 50 to 75 families that have moved to Park City because they can't find these resources anywhere else in the country,” Ford said. “There are times I walk around campus, and you see a mom and a dad tearing up because it's the first time that their 27-year-old son happily left them to join the summer camp on their second day. Time and time again, you hear about the impact, not only for the individual, but the family and the community that they're in.”

Ford said that 40% of their participants are from out of state. He said the organization is about to embark on a capital campaign to bring the NAC to Moab. He said NAC recently had seven acres of property annexed into the town and hopes to build a lodge and community center for groups and participants there.