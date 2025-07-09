Park City Board of Realtors CEO steps down to join NY luxury firm

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson has accepted a new position with the luxury real estate firm, The Corcoran Group, a Manhattan-based real estate firm founded by Barbara Corcoran and sold about 24 years ago. Corcoran is one of the original investors in the television show “Shark Tank.”

Johnson said she will remain in Utah but will be working in franchise sales in the southeast.

“And southeast being where I came from and where my roots are, it was something that intrigued me,” she said. “I started the conversation with them and see this as an opportunity to be able to leverage the relationships throughout the real estate industry that I've had in my almost 20 years of working in the industry, to be able to move forward and do something new.”

Johnson said her love for the community and her team led her to stay years longer than she had planned.

“When I moved out here seven years ago, I really thought it was kind of like a steppingstone opportunity,” she said. “But after my first three years, I loved it here and loved the leadership that I got to work with and decided to stay and so signed another contract for another three years. At the end of those three years, I decided to stay again.”

Park City Board of Realtors President Maverick Bolger said Johnson leaves the organization with a strong staff in place to run it until her successor can be named.

“Jamie entered in a time of tumult, and we are flying smooth at cruising altitude right now,” Bolger said. “So, she really has helped us build some great systems. We've got great member engagement, and she certainly did that over some tough years with COVID and Department of Justice and NAR (National Association of Realtors) settlement . So, amidst big industry change, I feel like we've come out flying level on the other side, and we really appreciate all the time and energy she's put into our organization.”

Bolger said the board has about a dozen applicants already interested and will accept resumes until the end of July. He says he and the interview committee expect to name Johnson’s replacement by the end of August.

